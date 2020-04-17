Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
COT Silver Report - April 17, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
48,003
17,449
7,090
64,266
107,722
1,532
695
-196
1,145
1,614
Traders
80
32
47
40
44
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
143,477
Long
Short
24,118
11,216
119,359
132,261
2,022
2,390
4,503
2,481
2,113
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
141
105
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
46,133
17,684
40,452
83,852
126,151
1,092
213
1,002
1,537
1,954
Traders
90
37
73
45
49
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
197,471
Long
Short
27,034
13,184
170,437
184,287
2,579
3,041
6,210
3,631
3,169
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
162
135
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
