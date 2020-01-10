  • Gold: 1,551.93 -8.43
  • Silver: 17.97 -0.11
  • Euro: 1.113 0.001
  • USDX: 97.45 0.101
  • Oil: 58.19 -0.95

COT Silver Report - January 10, 2020

SilverSeek.com
|
January 10, 2020 - 3:13pm
Facebook Twitter Forward Print

Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

109,224

41,971

26,112

 

66,666

157,840

2,914

5,389

607

 

1,936

-3,542

Traders

125

44

45

 

39

40

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

234,324

Long

Short

32,322

8,401

202,002

225,923

-813

2,190

4,644

5,457

2,454

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

185

113

7 January, 2020

  © SilverSeek.com  

 

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

110,401

40,660

50,530

 

77,121

171,754

3,003

5,285

4,338

 

3,097

-2,133

Traders

137

45

78

 

43

45

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

273,133

Long

Short

35,081

10,189

238,052

262,944

-255

2,692

10,181

10,437

7,489

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

213

140

7 January, 2020

  © SilverSeek.com  

 

 

No votes yet

About SilverSeek.com

Article Comments

Sponsored Links

Live SilverSeek Map