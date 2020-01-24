  • Gold: 1,559.19 -17.16
  • Silver: 17.64 -0.03
  • Euro: 1.105 -0.001
  • USDX: 97.925 0.563
  • Oil: 51.31 1.41

COT Silver Report - January 24, 2020

January 24, 2020 - 3:29pm
Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

109,144

40,269

28,742

 

63,830

158,058

-1,618

-3,120

561

 

-274

1,597

Traders

114

41

48

 

40

41

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

233,858

Long

Short

32,142

6,789

201,716

227,069

550

181

-781

-1,331

-962

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

173

117

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

108,824

38,664

52,581

 

74,483

170,734

-2,629

-4,166

2,246

 

-329

1,661

Traders

137

39

82

 

45

47

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

270,106

Long

Short

34,218

8,127

235,887

261,979

459

5

-254

-712

-259

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

209

146

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

