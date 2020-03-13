  • Gold: 1,476.18 -19.10
  • Silver: 12.20 0.17
  • Euro: 1.067 -0.023
  • USDX: 102.725 1.811
  • Oil: 26.11 3.24

COT Silver Report - March 13, 2020

March 13, 2020 - 3:16pm
Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

75,117

30,170

15,623

 

71,377

131,713

-7,453

-4,097

-912

 

2,234

-5,874

Traders

97

35

40

 

38

36

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

187,060

Long

Short

24,943

9,554

162,117

177,506

-3,718

1,034

-9,849

-6,131

-10,883

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

150

101

10 March, 2020

  © SilverSeek.com  

 

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

73,080

29,605

43,988

 

85,306

144,445

-6,196

-3,998

255

 

3,205

-4,399

Traders

109

38

75

 

42

42

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

229,521

Long

Short

27,147

11,482

202,374

218,039

-3,929

1,477

-6,665

-2,736

-8,141

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

175

136

10 March, 2020

  © SilverSeek.com  

 

 

