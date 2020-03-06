  • Gold: 1,673.28 -0.55
  • Silver: 17.33 0.00
  • Euro: 1.130 -0.001
  • USDX: 96.016 -0.58
  • Oil: 41.56 -4.54

COT Silver Report - March 6, 2020

March 6, 2020 - 4:14pm
Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

82,570

34,267

16,535

 

69,143

137,587

-24,920

1,570

-9,806

 

-1,554

-32,470

Traders

108

37

40

 

39

41

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

196,909

Long

Short

28,661

8,520

168,248

188,389

-5,781

-1,355

-42,061

-36,280

-40,706

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

162

109

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

79,276

33,603

43,733

 

82,101

148,844

-28,380

866

-2,643

 

1,698

-31,906

Traders

121

38

74

 

43

47

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

236,186

Long

Short

31,076

10,006

205,110

226,180

-5,679

-1,321

-35,004

-29,324

-33,683

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

186

143

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

