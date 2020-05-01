  • Gold: 1,698.45 -0.53
  • Silver: 14.91 -0.03
  • Euro: 1.097 -0.001
  • USDX: 98.68 -0.359
  • Oil: 19.74 0.78

COT Silver Report - May 1, 2020

SilverSeek.com
|
May 1, 2020 - 3:19pm
Facebook Twitter Forward Print

 

Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

Long

Short

45,020

19,515

9,115

62,881

99,738

-1,668

1,335

1,315

-335

-2,813

Traders

75

34

45

40

40

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

138,349

Long

Short

21,333

9,981

117,016

128,368

-570

-1,095

-1,258

-688

-163

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

136

104

 

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

  © SilverSeek.com  

 

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

Long

Short

44,333

19,522

31,643

77,235

114,117

904

1,237

-9,447

-6,842

-6,717

Traders

82

39

64

42

44

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

176,436

Long

Short

23,226

11,154

153,210

165,283

-954

-1,412

-16,339

-15,385

-14,927

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

152

125

 

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

  © SilverSeek.com  

 

No votes yet

About SilverSeek.com

Article Comments

Sponsored Links

Join the Free Weekly Silver Review!
SilverSeek.com week in review delivered direct to your inbox!

Live SilverSeek Map