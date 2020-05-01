Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
COT Silver Report - May 1, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
45,020
19,515
9,115
62,881
99,738
-1,668
1,335
1,315
-335
-2,813
Traders
75
34
45
40
40
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
138,349
Long
Short
21,333
9,981
117,016
128,368
-570
-1,095
-1,258
-688
-163
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
136
104
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
44,333
19,522
31,643
77,235
114,117
904
1,237
-9,447
-6,842
-6,717
Traders
82
39
64
42
44
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
176,436
Long
Short
23,226
11,154
153,210
165,283
-954
-1,412
-16,339
-15,385
-14,927
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
152
125
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
