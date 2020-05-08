Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
COT Silver Report - May 8, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
44,052
21,137
6,934
60,917
94,865
-968
1,622
-2,181
-1,964
-4,873
Traders
79
36
41
41
41
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
132,573
Long
Short
20,670
9,637
111,903
122,936
-663
-344
-5,776
-5,113
-5,432
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
139
102
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
42,673
21,102
30,426
75,640
108,964
-1,659
1,580
-1,217
-1,595
-5,154
Traders
90
40
63
43
46
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
171,230
Long
Short
22,490
10,737
148,740
160,493
-735
-416
-5,206
-4,471
-4,790
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
158
127
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
