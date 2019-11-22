  • Gold: 1,476.06 -0.37
  • Silver: 16.94 -0.00
  • Euro: 1.112 0.000
  • USDX: 97.218 0.482
  • Oil: 59.81 0.43

COT Silver Report - November 22, 2019

SilverSeek.com
|
November 22, 2019 - 3:17pm
Facebook Twitter Forward Print

 

Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

89,898

45,182

18,869

 

78,576

145,125

571

-6,781

1,916

 

-2,979

1,678

Traders

97

42

46

 

45

45

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

221,707

Long

Short

34,364

12,531

187,343

209,176

77

2,772

-415

-492

-3,187

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

162

118

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

  © SilverSeek.com  

 

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

89,186

42,245

47,841

 

94,589

164,420

906

-7,688

1,635

 

-3,837

2,032

Traders

108

47

75

 

47

48

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

268,541

Long

Short

36,925

14,034

231,617

254,507

-195

2,531

-1,491

-1,296

-4,021

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

187

143

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

  © SilverSeek.com  

 

 - FULL COT GOLD, SILVER, US DOLLAR INDEX REPORT

No votes yet

About SilverSeek.com

Article Comments

Sponsored Links

Live SilverSeek Map