COT Silver Report - November 22, 2019
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
89,898
45,182
18,869
78,576
145,125
571
-6,781
1,916
-2,979
1,678
Traders
97
42
46
45
45
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
221,707
Long
Short
34,364
12,531
187,343
209,176
77
2,772
-415
-492
-3,187
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
162
118
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
© SilverSeek.com
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
89,186
42,245
47,841
94,589
164,420
906
-7,688
1,635
-3,837
2,032
Traders
108
47
75
47
48
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
268,541
Long
Short
36,925
14,034
231,617
254,507
-195
2,531
-1,491
-1,296
-4,021
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
187
143
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
© SilverSeek.com
