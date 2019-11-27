  • Gold: 1,475.56 -0.87
  • Silver: 16.89 -0.06
  • Euro: 1.112 -0.000
  • USDX: 97.175 0.439
  • Oil: 59.78 0.4

Jim Willie: Gold and Silver Moonshot, Bank Failures, QE to Infinity (Part 2)

Chris Marcus
|
November 27, 2019 - 9:42am
(link to part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjR6K...)

With no end to Federal Reserve easing in sight, what will the reaction be in the gold and silver markets? Jim Willie, editor of TheHatTrick Letter on The Golden-Jackass.com talks about whether we might see a moonshot in the precious metals markets, the possibility of large bank failures, and how the debt bubbles get resolved. Jim’s had quite a track record of forecasting over the years, and is darn fascinating to listen to. So to understand what’s coming before the rest of the market figures it out, click to watch the interview now!

- To get access to Jim’s Hat Trick Letter or to make a donation go to: https://www.golden-jackass.com/

- To get a free sneak peak audio chapter preview of my upcoming book “The Big Silver Short” go to: https://arcadiaeconomics.clickfunnels...

