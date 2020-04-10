  • Gold: 1,688.09 6.29
  • Silver: 15.17 -0.24
  • Euro: 1.092 -0.002
  • USDX: 99.474 -0.008
  • Oil: 22.98 -0.49

COT Silver Report - April 10, 2020

SilverSeek.com
|
April 10, 2020 - 3:14pm
Facebook Twitter Forward Print

Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

Long

Short

46,471

16,754

7,286

63,121

106,108

-579

582

-58

-1,690

-3

Traders

78

31

45

36

39

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

138,974

Long

Short

22,096

8,826

116,878

130,148

2,045

-803

-282

-2,327

521

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

134

99

 

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

  © SilverSeek.com  

 

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

Long

Short

45,041

17,471

39,450

82,314

124,197

-29

771

336

-2,418

-157

Traders

90

35

71

40

45

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

191,261

Long

Short

24,455

10,143

166,806

181,118

2,329

-732

218

-2,111

950

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

154

131

 

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

  © SilverSeek.com  

 

 

No votes yet

About SilverSeek.com

Article Comments

Sponsored Links

Join the Free Weekly Silver Review!
SilverSeek.com week in review delivered direct to your inbox!

Live SilverSeek Map