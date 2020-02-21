Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
COT Silver Report - February 21, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
107,940
30,063
27,193
69,992
170,773
11,545
1,305
3,462
1,062
9,386
Traders
128
36
52
45
47
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
238,077
Long
Short
32,952
10,048
205,125
228,029
150
2,066
16,219
16,069
14,153
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
193
119
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
110,183
29,537
51,225
80,816
185,323
14,066
1,228
6,709
861
11,855
Traders
143
41
75
53
52
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
277,951
Long
Short
35,727
11,865
242,224
266,086
808
2,652
22,444
21,636
19,792
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
224
142
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
COT Gold, Silver and US Dollar Index Report - February 21, 2020
About SilverSeek.com