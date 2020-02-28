Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
COT Silver Report - February 28, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
107,490
32,697
26,341
70,697
170,057
-450
2,634
-852
705
-716
Traders
119
35
52
43
43
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
238,970
Long
Short
34,442
9,875
204,528
229,095
1,490
-173
893
-597
1,066
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
183
113
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
© SilverSeek.com
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
107,656
32,737
46,376
80,403
180,750
-2,527
3,200
-4,849
-414
-4,573
Traders
131
39
77
48
44
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
271,189
Long
Short
36,755
11,326
234,434
259,863
1,028
-539
-6,762
-7,790
-6,223
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
207
136
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
© SilverSeek.com
About SilverSeek.com