  • Gold: 1,585.78 6.93
  • Silver: 16.64 0.01
  • Euro: 1.102 -0.001
  • USDX: 98.127 -0.259
  • Oil: 45.29 -1

COT Silver Report - February 28, 2020

SilverSeek.com
|
February 28, 2020 - 3:15pm
Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

107,490

32,697

26,341

 

70,697

170,057

-450

2,634

-852

 

705

-716

Traders

119

35

52

 

43

43

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

238,970

Long

Short

34,442

9,875

204,528

229,095

1,490

-173

893

-597

1,066

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

183

113

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

107,656

32,737

46,376

 

80,403

180,750

-2,527

3,200

-4,849

 

-414

-4,573

Traders

131

39

77

 

48

44

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

271,189

Long

Short

36,755

11,326

234,434

259,863

1,028

-539

-6,762

-7,790

-6,223

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

207

136

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

