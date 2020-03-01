  • Gold: 1,585.78 6.93
  • Silver: 16.64 0.01
  • Euro: 1.102 -0.001
  • USDX: 98.127 -0.259
  • Oil: 45.29 -1

Silver and Sanity (video)

David Morgan
|
March 1, 2020 - 6:28am
Silver is real money, not a debt-based fiat currency that will eventually fail. Silver bullion production requires capital and effort to mine and refine. We use it for solar panels, iPhones, cruise missiles and thousands of other items. Silver is monetary sanity.

Watch this video on Silver and Sanity by David Morgan

About David Morgan / Commentary Author

Seduced by silver at the tender age of 11, David Morgan started investing in the stock market while still a teenager. A precious metals aficionado armed with degrees in finance and economics as well as engineering, he created Silver-Investor.com

