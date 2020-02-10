  • Gold: 1,585.78 6.93
  • Silver: 16.64 0.01
  • Euro: 1.102 -0.001
  • USDX: 98.127 -0.259
  • Oil: 45.29 -1

What’s with Silver Stocks?

David Morgan
|
February 10, 2020 - 12:00pm
Plunging global yields have created the perfect scenario for precious metals to thrive.

Gold and silver are often referred to as “safe-haven” assets because they outperform during periods of uncertainty. If the stock market has a bad day, or a Trump tweet riles investors, investors turn to gold as a store of wealth to ride out the temporary storm, so to speak.

Watch this video on What’s with Silver Stocks..

https://www.themorganreport.com

About David Morgan / Commentary Author

Seduced by silver at the tender age of 11, David Morgan started investing in the stock market while still a teenager. A precious metals aficionado armed with degrees in finance and economics as well as engineering, he created Silver-Investor.com

